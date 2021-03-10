Advertisement

Winnebago County adds 10 COVID-19 cases, 1 death

The seven-day positivity rate is now 2.4 percent.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 file photo, a county health department worker fills out a vaccination record card before administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to emergency medical workers and healthcare personnel. The first coronavirus vaccines in the U.S. require two shots taken weeks apart, and you'll be given a record card so you know when to go back for the second dose. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 10 cases of COVID-19 and on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 26,920 from 26,910 on Monday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 444. The seven-day positivity rate is now 2.4 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 67,435 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

For additional data, please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics, according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 13 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is a decrease from the Thursday, Feb. 25 report of 20.

