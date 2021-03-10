Advertisement

US Sen. Tammy Duckworth announces re-election bid

In her brief tweet, Duckworth claimed her work for Illinois families and veterans isn’t finished.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth on Tuesday took to Twitter to announce plans to run in 2022 for a second term.

In her brief tweet, Duckworth claimed her work for Illinois families and veterans isn’t finished. Duckworth, who turns 53 on Friday, is launching her re-election bid without a prominent Illinois Republican actively mounting a campaign to challenge her.

After serving two terms in the House from a suburban Chicago district, Duckworth in 2016 defeated Republican Sen. Mark Kirk.

Duckworth’s tweet contained a fundraising link. She will have a Wednesday launch fundraiser headlining Sen. Dick Durbin and former 2020 Democratic presidential contenders Senators Cory Booker of New Jersey, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. The Rev. Raphael Warnock, the newly elected senator from Georgia, will also be featured.

Duckworth, who served in the reserves for 23 years before retiring with the rank of lieutenant colonel in 2014, is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and the Environment and Public Works; Commerce, Science and Transportation; and Small Business committees.

During her first term Duckworth became the first senator to give birth while in office. Husband Bryan Bowlsbey works in the information technology field.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found on Bypass 20
Body found on ramp of Bypass 20 heading south on Route 251
Rockton man previously charged in 2017 murder case involved in fatal Iowa crash
City of Rockford Public Works Department Water Division.
E. State Street roadway widening project to begin March 15
Victoria Gallardo, a 33-year-old mother of five, including a 1-month-old baby, is in a...
Mother of 5 in coma after entire family, including newborn, contracts COVID-19
Chloe Benage
Missing 13-year-old Chloe Benage has been found safe

Latest News

This school year, students have faced many challenges. A pandemic, learning from home and...
Board of Education gives new in-person schooling guidance
COVID-19 in Illinois
IDPH: 1,682 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths
Leonard made an ethnic slur while streaming a video game, a comment that was quickly condemned...
Former Illinois basketball star Meyers Leonard to be away from team indefinitely after using anti-Semitic slur
Carpenter’s Place
Shoe donations needed for Rockford foot care event