Tips on watching your pets weight while staying home

(KVLY)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pets are often praised for matching their owners mannerisms. As more owners are staying home due to COVID-19, some of those habits can be dangerous for your furry friends.

While cuddling and watching TV is adorable, stress-eating together because you’re both home all day is less endearing and potentially dangerous. Veterinarians across the United States are noticing weight gain and higher levels of obesity in pets since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. While many people are at home more often, there are plenty of easy measures you can take to keep pets weight under control.

Monica Saunders of the Animal Clinic of Rockford says, “Just enjoy the sunshine. Get outside, go for a walk even if it’s just 5 or 10 minutes just around the block. Every little bit helps. There’s also diet foods you can get for your pet if you feel like it’s a serious issue. You can also restrict their food, cutting it back, If you need to feed them 2-3 times a day, feed them smaller amounts during those feedings.”

Along with pet weight gain and obesity, veterinarians say stress is also an issue, as pets can pick up very easily when their owners are more stressed than normal.

