St. Patrick’s Day Driving Parade

St. Patrick’s Driving Parade

Saturday, March 13

Car lineup at 2 p.m., Kickoff at 3 p.m.

former Magna grocery store parking lot on E. State St. in Rockford near Don Carter Lanes.

A donation of $10 is asked for each vehicle participating in the parade, $50 fee for each commercial/political entry. Fees/donations can be made in advance on the website or at the staging area via cash or check.

All participating vehicles MUST register in advance on the IMS website.

Visit irishmarchingsociety.com for more! The parade route is listed online.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.