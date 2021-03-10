Advertisement

St. Patrick’s Day Driving Parade

Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

St. Patrick’s Driving Parade

Saturday, March 13

Car lineup at 2 p.m., Kickoff at 3 p.m.

former Magna grocery store parking lot on E. State St. in Rockford near Don Carter Lanes.

A donation of $10 is asked for each vehicle participating in the parade, $50 fee for each commercial/political entry. Fees/donations can be made in advance on the website or at the staging area via cash or check.

All participating vehicles MUST register in advance on the IMS website.

Visit irishmarchingsociety.com for more! The parade route is listed online.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found on Bypass 20
Body found on ramp of Bypass 20 heading south on Route 251
Rockton man previously charged in 2017 murder case involved in fatal Iowa crash
City of Rockford Public Works Department Water Division.
E. State Street roadway widening project to begin March 15
Victoria Gallardo, a 33-year-old mother of five, including a 1-month-old baby, is in a...
Mother of 5 in coma after entire family, including newborn, contracts COVID-19
Chloe Benage
Missing 13-year-old Chloe Benage has been found safe

Latest News

Experience India Virtual Event
Experience India Virtual Event
Three people are injured after two separate shooting incidents in Rockford.
Rockford PD investigate two overnight shootings
March 10 birthdays
March 10 birthdays
STARLIGHT
Starlight Theatre to open, Coronado remains closed