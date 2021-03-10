Shoe donations needed for Rockford foot care event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Shoe donations are needed for guests attending the Carpenter’s Place foot care event held on Holy Thursday in Rockford.

Podiatry residents from OSF Saint Anthony will wash the feet of homeless guests, trim their nails, and make referrals for further care, if needed. Each guest will also receive a pair of new shoes and socks.

The Carpenter’s Place is seeking donations of durable gym shoes to ensure enough pairs for all guests who attend.

The donations can be dropped off at 1149 Railroad Ave. Checks should be made out to Carpenter’s Place, noted “Foot Care Event.” If paying by card, call the office at 815-964-4105 and ask for Patti Floyd (ext. 216). You may also donate online here.

