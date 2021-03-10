Scholarship created for 24-year-old Rockford woman killed in car crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Susan Winterbauer still feels the pain of tragically losing her 24-year-old daughter Eliana almost one year ago.

“I know a lot of people had losses this year and if you lose the person you loved so much and so senselessly too,” said Susan.

Eliana’s life was abruptly cut short last April on a road near Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“Someone was driving the wrong way on the highway,” said Susan. “She was just coming home from working second shift at the hospital.”

Grief and sadness still consume those who knew Eliana best including her family and friends at Boylan High School and Marquette University. However, they’ve decided to turn their pain into purpose.

“She was so young and didn’t have the opportunity to fulfill a lot of her goals, so I’ve been trying to find ways to establish a legacy for her and do some of the things she would have liked to have done herself,” said Susan.

They’ve set up a scholarship in her honor at Marquette to help students pursuing a career in psychology and social justice. Two areas Eliana cared deeply about.

“She just had this passion to help others and to try to make the world a better place,” said Susan.

Susan says while she’ll never get her daughter back she hopes her legacy will live on.

“She was so vibrant, funny, creative, and brilliant,” said Susan.

