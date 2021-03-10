Rockford PD investigate two overnight shootings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three people are injured after two separate shooting incidents in Rockford.

According to the Rockford Police Department, around 10 p.m. Tuesday officers arrived to the 700 block of Davis Street for reports of two victims suffering from non life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Then early Wednesday morning around 5 a.m. Rockford Police responded to the 500 block of Score Street where officers learned of another shooting victim.

Officials said a residence was struck multiple times by gunfire and the victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating. There is no information indicating the shootings are connected. No suspects have been named at this time.

