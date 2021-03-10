Ogle Co. Health Department investigating potential COVID-19 exposure

OGLE COUNTY (WIFR) -- The Ogle County Health Department has been investigating several COVID-19 positive cases with potential links to Chesty P’s in the city of Polo.

The potential exposure took place on Feb. 27. If you visited this business on this day or the days that followed, consider getting tested for COVID-19, especially if you are experiencing any of the COVID-19 symptoms.

Symptoms include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

The health department continues to contract trace cases and close contacts related to this event. In addition, the public is being asked to help pass on this information about potential exposure to anyone who might have visited Chesty P’s on Feb. 27. If you have any information about this event, call 815-562-6976 or email the health department at health@oglecounty.org.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.