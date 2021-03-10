Advertisement

Ogle Co. Health Department investigating potential COVID-19 exposure

The potential exposure took place on Feb. 27.
Picture of COVID-19 virus
Picture of COVID-19 virus(ABC)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OGLE COUNTY (WIFR) -- The Ogle County Health Department has been investigating several COVID-19 positive cases with potential links to Chesty P’s in the city of Polo.

The potential exposure took place on Feb. 27. If you visited this business on this day or the days that followed, consider getting tested for COVID-19, especially if you are experiencing any of the COVID-19 symptoms.

Posted by Ogle County Health Department on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Symptoms include:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

The health department continues to contract trace cases and close contacts related to this event. In addition, the public is being asked to help pass on this information about potential exposure to anyone who might have visited Chesty P’s on Feb. 27. If you have any information about this event, call 815-562-6976 or email the health department at health@oglecounty.org.

