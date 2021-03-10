Advertisement

March 10 birthdays

Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - March 10 birthdays

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found on Bypass 20
Body found on ramp of Bypass 20 heading south on Route 251
Rockton man previously charged in 2017 murder case involved in fatal Iowa crash
City of Rockford Public Works Department Water Division.
E. State Street roadway widening project to begin March 15
Victoria Gallardo, a 33-year-old mother of five, including a 1-month-old baby, is in a...
Mother of 5 in coma after entire family, including newborn, contracts COVID-19
Chloe Benage
Missing 13-year-old Chloe Benage has been found safe

Latest News

Three people are injured after two separate shooting incidents in Rockford.
Rockford PD investigate two overnight shootings
STARLIGHT
Starlight Theatre to open, Coronado remains closed
Tips on watching your pets weight while staying home
David Byrd named DeKalb Police Chief
David Byrd named new DeKalb Police Chief