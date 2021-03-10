Lutheran pulls away late to win BNC tournament title, finishes season undefeated

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lutheran senior Logan Villafuerte scored ten of his 12 points in the fourth quarter to help the Crusaders pull away from Rockford Christian 52-37 to win the Big Northern Conference tournament championship and finish the season a perfect 16-0.

Zach Derus also scored 12 for Lutheran, but the senior did his damage from the free throw line going 9-for-9 from the line, including seven free throws in the fourth.

“It’s been a roller coaster of a year,” said Derus. “I’m just glad we were able to play and able to win a Big Northern Conference championship.”

The Royal Lions never backed down from their rival, despite being ranked No. 1 in Class 2A. The Royal Lions made it a two-point game with 4:30 to play in the third quarter. However, Rockford Christian could never close the gap for good, as Lutheran was able to build the lead back up to seven going to the fourth.

RC’s Isaiah Johnson led all scorers with 18.

The Crusaders are the only team in the area to finish this COVID shortened year undefeated.

“It was an amazing season,” said Villafuerte. “I was just happy we finally got a season. Once the first word we were going to have a season, the only thing that stinks is no state series but, winning this conference tournament is the next best thing.”

