Advertisement

Lutheran pulls away late to win BNC tournament title, finishes season undefeated

By Joe Olmo
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lutheran senior Logan Villafuerte scored ten of his 12 points in the fourth quarter to help the Crusaders pull away from Rockford Christian 52-37 to win the Big Northern Conference tournament championship and finish the season a perfect 16-0.

Zach Derus also scored 12 for Lutheran, but the senior did his damage from the free throw line going 9-for-9 from the line, including seven free throws in the fourth.

“It’s been a roller coaster of a year,” said Derus. “I’m just glad we were able to play and able to win a Big Northern Conference championship.”

The Royal Lions never backed down from their rival, despite being ranked No. 1 in Class 2A. The Royal Lions made it a two-point game with 4:30 to play in the third quarter. However, Rockford Christian could never close the gap for good, as Lutheran was able to build the lead back up to seven going to the fourth.

RC’s Isaiah Johnson led all scorers with 18.

The Crusaders are the only team in the area to finish this COVID shortened year undefeated.

“It was an amazing season,” said Villafuerte. “I was just happy we finally got a season. Once the first word we were going to have a season, the only thing that stinks is no state series but, winning this conference tournament is the next best thing.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockton man previously charged in 2017 murder case involved in fatal Iowa crash
City of Rockford Public Works Department Water Division.
E. State Street roadway widening project to begin March 15
Body found on Bypass 20
Body found on ramp of Bypass 20 heading south on Route 251
Numerous charges, arrests
Narcotics investigation in Rockford nets numerous charges
An Amazon customer from Rhode Island says he’s baffled after the delivery driver allegedly...
Customer claims Amazon delivery driver peed on his groceries

Latest News

Winnebago defeated Rock Falls to earn the BNC girls tournament championship.
Winnebago girls beat Rock Falls to claim Big Northern Conference tournament title
Harlem defeated Jefferson, securing the top spot in Division A. The Huskies will play East in...
Harlem outlasts Jefferson to earn spot in NIC-10 title game
Harlem defeated Auburn in a girls bowling dual to win the NIC-10 title.
Harlem girls bowling holds off Auburn to earn the NIC-10 title
Harlem defeated Auburn in a dual match on Tuesday to win the NIC-10 conference title.
Harlem vs. Auburn, Girls Bowling - March 9, 2021