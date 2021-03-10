IDPH: 1,682 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths

SPRINGFIELD (WIFR) – The IDPH reported 1,682 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as well as 30 more deaths.

The reported deaths Wednesday are:

- Christian County: 1 female 90′s

- Coles County: 1 female 50′s

- Cook County: 2 males 50′s, 1 female 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 2 males 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- Edgard County: 1 male 50′s

- Fayette County: 1 male 70′s

- Jefferson County: 1 male 60′s

- Kane County: 1 male 30′s, 1 female 70′s

- Kendall County: 1 female 70′s

- Lake County: 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- Ogle County: 1 female 80′s

- Perry County: 1 male 50′s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 60′s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 50′s, 1 male 60′s, 2 females 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- Stephenson County: 1 male 70′s

- Will County: 1 female 80′s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 80′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,202,709 cases, including 20,810 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 71,488 specimens for a total of 18,804,759. As of last night, 1,157 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 242 patients were in the ICU and 111 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 3-9 is 2.3 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 3-9 is 2.6 percent.

A total of doses of 4,323,145 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 4,738,045. A total of 3,567,927 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 349,983 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 95,369 doses. Tuesday, 104,777 doses were administered in Illinois.

