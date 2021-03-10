Advertisement

Harlem outlasts Jefferson to earn spot in NIC-10 title game

Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A lot of things needed clearing up on Tuesday, as the NIC-10 finished its boys and girls basketball “regular” season with plenty left to be decided. Harlem handed Jefferson its second straight loss to earn a spot in the conference championship game.

The Huskies will play East on Friday, after the E-Rabs took care of business against Guilford, securing the Division B crown.

On the girls side, the only known going into Tuesday’s games was that Hononegah was already locked into the NIC-10 title game after winning Division B. Auburn and Harlem entered the night each 8-3, but the Knights had just one loss in divisional play, compared to the Huskies two. Both teams lost their regular season finale, as Boylan upended Auburn 51-49, and Jefferson stunned Harlem 59-46. That means Auburn will have a chance to defend its NIC-10 crown on Friday against No. 9 Hononegah.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockton man previously charged in 2017 murder case involved in fatal Iowa crash
City of Rockford Public Works Department Water Division.
E. State Street roadway widening project to begin March 15
Body found on Bypass 20
Body found on ramp of Bypass 20 heading south on Route 251
Numerous charges, arrests
Narcotics investigation in Rockford nets numerous charges
An Amazon customer from Rhode Island says he’s baffled after the delivery driver allegedly...
Customer claims Amazon delivery driver peed on his groceries

Latest News

Harlem defeated Auburn in a girls bowling dual to win the NIC-10 title.
Harlem girls bowling holds off Auburn to earn the NIC-10 title
Harlem defeated Auburn in a dual match on Tuesday to win the NIC-10 conference title.
Harlem vs. Auburn, Girls Bowling - March 9, 2021
Harlem knocked off Jefferson to secure its spot in the NIC-10 championship game.
Jefferson vs. Harlem, Boys Basketball - March 9, 2021
Winnebago used a second half comeback to beat Rock Falls and earn the BNC girls tournament...
Rock Falls vs. Winnebago - BNC Girls Tournament Championship