Harlem outlasts Jefferson to earn spot in NIC-10 title game

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A lot of things needed clearing up on Tuesday, as the NIC-10 finished its boys and girls basketball “regular” season with plenty left to be decided. Harlem handed Jefferson its second straight loss to earn a spot in the conference championship game.

The Huskies will play East on Friday, after the E-Rabs took care of business against Guilford, securing the Division B crown.

On the girls side, the only known going into Tuesday’s games was that Hononegah was already locked into the NIC-10 title game after winning Division B. Auburn and Harlem entered the night each 8-3, but the Knights had just one loss in divisional play, compared to the Huskies two. Both teams lost their regular season finale, as Boylan upended Auburn 51-49, and Jefferson stunned Harlem 59-46. That means Auburn will have a chance to defend its NIC-10 crown on Friday against No. 9 Hononegah.

