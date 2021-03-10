Harlem girls bowling holds off Auburn to earn the NIC-10 title

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Heading into Tuesday’s dual against Harlem, the Auburn girls bowling team was just one match back of a share for the conference crown. However, the Huskies took care of business at Don Carter Lanes, defeating the Knights 3680 - 3133.

Harlem finished the shortened season 9-0 in dual matches. The Huskies were led by Paige Carpenter, who finished with a match-best 685 series.

Auburn’s 3133 was its second best score of the year. The Knights were led by senior Caitlyn Bannister. She had the best game of the day, shooting a 258 in Game 3.

The high school bowling season ends on Saturday, March 13 with a virtual state tournament. According to Harlem head coach Jim Heathscott, 80 teams have already signed up.

