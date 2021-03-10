Advertisement

Harlem girls bowling holds off Auburn to earn the NIC-10 title

By Joe Olmo
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Heading into Tuesday’s dual against Harlem, the Auburn girls bowling team was just one match back of a share for the conference crown. However, the Huskies took care of business at Don Carter Lanes, defeating the Knights 3680 - 3133.

Harlem finished the shortened season 9-0 in dual matches. The Huskies were led by Paige Carpenter, who finished with a match-best 685 series.

Auburn’s 3133 was its second best score of the year. The Knights were led by senior Caitlyn Bannister. She had the best game of the day, shooting a 258 in Game 3.

The high school bowling season ends on Saturday, March 13 with a virtual state tournament. According to Harlem head coach Jim Heathscott, 80 teams have already signed up.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockton man previously charged in 2017 murder case involved in fatal Iowa crash
City of Rockford Public Works Department Water Division.
E. State Street roadway widening project to begin March 15
Body found on Bypass 20
Body found on ramp of Bypass 20 heading south on Route 251
Numerous charges, arrests
Narcotics investigation in Rockford nets numerous charges
An Amazon customer from Rhode Island says he’s baffled after the delivery driver allegedly...
Customer claims Amazon delivery driver peed on his groceries

Latest News

Harlem defeated Jefferson, securing the top spot in Division A. The Huskies will play East in...
Harlem outlasts Jefferson to earn spot in NIC-10 title game
Harlem defeated Auburn in a dual match on Tuesday to win the NIC-10 conference title.
Harlem vs. Auburn, Girls Bowling - March 9, 2021
Harlem knocked off Jefferson to secure its spot in the NIC-10 championship game.
Jefferson vs. Harlem, Boys Basketball - March 9, 2021
Winnebago used a second half comeback to beat Rock Falls and earn the BNC girls tournament...
Rock Falls vs. Winnebago - BNC Girls Tournament Championship