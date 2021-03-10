Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Wind Advisories This Afternoon/Evening

Heavy Rain This Evening
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few scattered showers around this morning with cloudy skies. Wind Advisories will kick in just before the noon hour with a winds forecasted out of the south 20 - 25 MPH and peak gusts up to 45 - 50 MPH. Highs will climb to the upper 60′s. A quick moving front will trigger heavy rain and thunder between 7 - 11 PM. Breezy tomorrow and cooler with highs in the lower 50′s. Dry for the weekend with highs in the 40′s and lows in the 20′s.

