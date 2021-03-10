Find Your Trade website helps students find union jobs and apprenticeships

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Students and community members with an interest in building and construction trades now have a new resource to find these opportunities throughout Northwestern Illinois.

The non profit organization Project First Rate launched Findyourtrade.org, a website offering guides of skilled trades to get into apprenticeship programs all around the region. It also provides resources for students looking for their first jobs. The website covers 17 unions across 8 counties, including Rockford and Winnebago County.

Paul Nolley of Project First Rate says, “Just like high schools and colleges, the apprenticeship programs are having to adjust due to COVID-19. Some schedules are being switched and things of that nature. This website will be a great place to see because we will have pop-up alerts to let you know which trade is accepting applications at this time. It’ll be a relevant spot for that type of information.”

Joint labor management apprenticeship programs are tuition free and on average require 27 percent more hours of training than four year university programs.

