Advertisement

Find Your Trade website helps students find union jobs and apprenticeships

Project First Rate's new website helps students find jobs.
Project First Rate's new website helps students find jobs.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Students and community members with an interest in building and construction trades now have a new resource to find these opportunities throughout Northwestern Illinois.

The non profit organization Project First Rate launched Findyourtrade.org, a website offering guides of skilled trades to get into apprenticeship programs all around the region. It also provides resources for students looking for their first jobs. The website covers 17 unions across 8 counties, including Rockford and Winnebago County.

Paul Nolley of Project First Rate says, “Just like high schools and colleges, the apprenticeship programs are having to adjust due to COVID-19. Some schedules are being switched and things of that nature. This website will be a great place to see because we will have pop-up alerts to let you know which trade is accepting applications at this time. It’ll be a relevant spot for that type of information.”

Joint labor management apprenticeship programs are tuition free and on average require 27 percent more hours of training than four year university programs.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockton man previously charged in 2017 murder case involved in fatal Iowa crash
City of Rockford Public Works Department Water Division.
E. State Street roadway widening project to begin March 15
Numerous charges, arrests
Narcotics investigation in Rockford nets numerous charges
An Amazon customer from Rhode Island says he’s baffled after the delivery driver allegedly...
Customer claims Amazon delivery driver peed on his groceries
Chloe Benage
Janesville police: Missing 13-year-old has been located

Latest News

Tips on watching your pets weight while staying home
David Byrd named DeKalb Police Chief
David Byrd named new DeKalb Police Chief
Gift card scams are on the rise
BBB: Gift cards are a popular tool for scammers
Susan Winterbauer still feels the pain of tragically losing her 24-year-old daughter Eliana...
Scholarship created for 24-year-old Rockford woman killed in car crash