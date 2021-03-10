Experience India Virtual Event

From March 1st through March 31st, 2021, Womanspace and Jhoole will be hosting their second annual “Experience India” fundraising event, inviting people to support their collaboration for women’s empowerment.

Jhoole is a nonprofit, ethical fashion social enterprise based in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh, India that employs women to help them gain economic independence, invest in education and break the cycle of poverty in their community. Jhoole focuses on empowering women both financially, through employment and vocational training, and as individuals, through community programming in literacy, mindfulness, health and the creative arts. Jhoole was founded by Rockford native, Hannah Warren, in 2008. Womanspace, a nonprofit center for the development of women, based in Rockford and founded in 1975, is focused on empowering women to become creative, confident, impactful leaders.

Experience India will be a virtual event featuring pre-recorded programs related to Indian culture, including many performances by the local Rockford Indian community. Experience India will have an online auction component with various items including experiences, jewelry, art and handicrafts. It will also introduce a new hand-dyed, block-printed athleisurewear collection designed by a collaborative group of artists from Womanspace and Jhoole and made-to-order by Jhoole. Proceeds from this collection are split equally between the two organizations.

There will be many free programs as well as some premium options that must be purchased. Register on the Womanspace site for free to receive updates and information about the event at: womanspace-rockford.org

