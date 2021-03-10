Dr. James Cole talks military experience and COVID-19 at seminar

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After treating patients on the frontline in Iraq and Afghanistan as a surgeon, Swedish American Hospital Surgeon in Chief Dr. James Cole has used that experience in his front line fight against COVID-19.

Dr. Cole was the featured speaker at the Employee Benefits Solutions Seminar put on by 2 HB solutions. Cole talked to a group of about 50 industry executives and human resources professionals from the region about COVID-19 related updates as well as some comparisons between military medicine and civilian practice during a pandemic.

Cole says, “Nobody had heard of COVID. The response needed to be a disaster like response and a disaster like response is very much like a military operational response. So my background just helped me and made me feel more comfortable doing it.”

There was also discussion at Tuesday’s seminar about the U.S. Army’s Pays program, which encourages businesses to hire military service members after they leave the service.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.