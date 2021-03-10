Advertisement

David Byrd named new DeKalb Police Chief

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - The City of DeKalb names David Byrd as the new city Police Chief after serving more than three decades with the Illinois State Police and holding the roll of Deputy Director.

Byrd was first recommended for the position by a community search committee and then was voted unanimously by the DeKalb City Council. City Manager Bill Nicklas says the decision was made easy due to Byrds dynamic leadership abilities and his community involvement. Byrd says he jumped at the opportunity after spending time patrolling the city during NIU’s homecoming weekend.

Byrd says, “We also have to engage the community. They have to be a part of us and we have to be a part of them. I think that’s the big key and how you forge those relationships and how do you mesh them together. That’s my job is to make sure that I mesh the rank of the DeKalb Police Department with the City of DeKalb.”

The hiring process for the position was halted last November due to COVID-19 restrictions. Byrd’s first official day will be May 1.

