Community reflects on life before COVID-19.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Our lives have changed drastically over the last year, from the ways we go to work, to how our children learn and how we socialize with friends and family. As we approach the one year mark of the pandemic, mental health experts and members of the community reflect on the changes.

“It was such a shift,” said Heather Ashcraft. “It was something we never saw coming!”

“We were doing all of these normal things, and then all of a sudden we went into the pandemic,” said Bill Dahlberg.

A year ago, we were enjoying the normal aspects of our daily lives.

“I was celebrating my birthday with my brother, because we have close-together birthdays,” said Jill Flynn.

But the Coronavirus quickly took away parties, social gatherings, dining out and even greeting your loved ones with a hug and a kiss. Something Jill Flynn said she never would have imagined.

“We miss that,” said Flynn. “We have zoom meetings. My cousin sets up a zoom meeting every Sunday night, and we talk for about an hour or so.”

Northern Illinois University Department of Counseling Professor and Chair Suzanne Degges-White said the pandemic forces us to adjust to a new way of living. We’ve adapted to interacting, working and going to school differently.

“Humans are very resilient, we’re really flexible, and we learn to live under new circumstances,” said Degges-White.

But for many of us, adjusting to this new normal hasn’t been easy.

“I think the feelings of isolation and loneliness, you know research shows, those are some of the most dangerous feelings to have,” Degges-White said.

While a vaccine promises hope, Degges-White said the future will be defined differently.

“I think we’re all going to think twice now about how if what I’m doing safe for myself and safe for others,” said Degges-White.

Degges-White said it is likely people might consider masks and social distancing apart of their new normal going forward.

