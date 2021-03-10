Advertisement

BBB: Gift cards are a popular tool for scammers

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gift cards have become widely popular with billions sold every year worldwide. However, they remain a favorite among con artists and thieves.

The Federal Trade Commission says since 2018, Americans have lost $245 million paying off scammers with gift cards. With more focus over the past year on online shopping, many consumers have reported emails and phone calls claiming to be giving out free gift cards. Steve Baker with the Better Business Bureau says his organization has seen losses from scams triple in the past four years.

Baker says, “Anybody that asks them to buy a gift card for any sort of business thing and read the numbers off, is running a scam. No legitimate business or government agency takes payment with gift cards. You read those numbers off and your money is gone. Unfortunately, there is nothing you can do to get it back”

Many of these scams are aimed at the elderly community. Hackers have been reportedly stealing information off Apple iCloud id’s, too.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockton man previously charged in 2017 murder case involved in fatal Iowa crash
City of Rockford Public Works Department Water Division.
E. State Street roadway widening project to begin March 15
Numerous charges, arrests
Narcotics investigation in Rockford nets numerous charges
An Amazon customer from Rhode Island says he’s baffled after the delivery driver allegedly...
Customer claims Amazon delivery driver peed on his groceries
Chloe Benage
Janesville police: Missing 13-year-old has been located

Latest News

Tips on watching your pets weight while staying home
David Byrd named DeKalb Police Chief
David Byrd named new DeKalb Police Chief
Susan Winterbauer still feels the pain of tragically losing her 24-year-old daughter Eliana...
Scholarship created for 24-year-old Rockford woman killed in car crash
Showers and storms are likely, but severe weather is not in the cards.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 3/9/2021