BBB: Gift cards are a popular tool for scammers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gift cards have become widely popular with billions sold every year worldwide. However, they remain a favorite among con artists and thieves.

The Federal Trade Commission says since 2018, Americans have lost $245 million paying off scammers with gift cards. With more focus over the past year on online shopping, many consumers have reported emails and phone calls claiming to be giving out free gift cards. Steve Baker with the Better Business Bureau says his organization has seen losses from scams triple in the past four years.

Baker says, “Anybody that asks them to buy a gift card for any sort of business thing and read the numbers off, is running a scam. No legitimate business or government agency takes payment with gift cards. You read those numbers off and your money is gone. Unfortunately, there is nothing you can do to get it back”

Many of these scams are aimed at the elderly community. Hackers have been reportedly stealing information off Apple iCloud id’s, too.

