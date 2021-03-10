Advertisement

One killed after crash in Harlem Township

Belvidere Road near Atwood Road will be closed for several hours so the sheriff’s office can conduct an investigation.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARLEM TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead following a fatal crash in Harlem Township on Wednesday afternoon.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office deputies were on the scene of a fatal crash near the intersection of Belvidere and Atwood Roads in Harlem Township at 2:20 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office Twitter account.

