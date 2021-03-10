One killed after crash in Harlem Township
Belvidere Road near Atwood Road will be closed for several hours so the sheriff’s office can conduct an investigation.
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARLEM TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead following a fatal crash in Harlem Township on Wednesday afternoon.
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office deputies were on the scene of a fatal crash near the intersection of Belvidere and Atwood Roads in Harlem Township at 2:20 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office Twitter account.
