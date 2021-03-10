Advertisement

AP source: US to buy additional 100 million Johnson & Johnson doses

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is announcing Wednesday the U.S. is buying an additional 100 million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

The drugmaker is already obligated to supply 100 million doses to the federal government by the end of June. The additional vaccine would be delivered in the months following. A White House official previewed the news on the condition of anonymity before the president’s remarks.

The U.S. is set to receive enough doses of the three approved vaccines by the middle of May to cover all adults. The surplus would ensure supply to cover young adults and children, pending the result of safety and efficacy trials. They could also be used as potential “boosters” to further protect against emerging virus variants, or be shared with allies overseas once Americans are protected.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found on Bypass 20
Body found on ramp of Bypass 20 heading south on Route 251
Rockton man previously charged in 2017 murder case involved in fatal Iowa crash
City of Rockford Public Works Department Water Division.
E. State Street roadway widening project to begin March 15
Victoria Gallardo, a 33-year-old mother of five, including a 1-month-old baby, is in a...
Mother of 5 in coma after entire family, including newborn, contracts COVID-19
Chloe Benage
Missing 13-year-old Chloe Benage has been found safe

Latest News

This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of...
Royal response fails to end anger over Meghan racism claims
After Sunday's jawdropping interview with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, the...
British royal family gives reaction to Harry, Meghan's interview.
Halfway to 100 days: Update on Biden administration’s COVID plan
Jury selection is set to begin in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer...
Attorneys sift strong opinions, anxiety among Chauvin jurors