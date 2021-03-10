2021′s first 70s to potentially trigger storms Wednesday/Wednesday night
Regardless of storm threat, extremely gusty winds promised
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For a second consecutive day, temperatures had no difficulty reaching the 60° mark in Rockford. In fact, Tuesday was a historic one in the Stateline. The 68° high temperature at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport goes into the books as having tied the all-time record for March 9, matching the 68° reading recorded on this date in 1977.
While our first 60s typically occur on or around today’s date, readings this warm are quite uncommon this early in the year. A 65°+ reading doesn’t occur here, on average, for another two weeks! Our first 70s typically occur around April 1, though it’s plausible to imagine a scenario that one could occur here Wednesday!
Though Wednesday looks to be, by all accounts, warmer than Tuesday, the day won’t be without obstacles. Numerous chances for showers and storms may be on the way over the next 24 to 36 hours, and powerful winds are also in the cards. Gusty southerly winds will be the vehicle driving the warmth northward into our area. Gusts Tuesday reached as high as 36 miles per hour, and that’s likely to pale in comparison to what’s on the way Wednesday.
First, though, overnight, an upper level disturbance is poised to send a cluster of showers and perhaps a few embedded thunderstorms our way well after midnight, most likely in the 3:00 to 6:00am window.
Drier times appear likely ahead for most of the morning, though at no point in time can a stray sprinkle or shower be discounted entirely.
Winds will ramp up quickly during the day Wednesday, with gusts well over 20 miles per hour expected from start to finish.
By the afternoon, wind gusts north of 40 miles per hour are possible. However, between the roaring winds and the potential of mixed afternoon sunshine, the stage will have been set for many Stateline communities to reach the 70° mark!
Come Wednesday evening, a cold front will be on the move, and will likely trigger a fast-moving line of showers and thunderstorms that will sweep through the Stateline. Current projections suggest a 9:00pm to 2:00am window as the most likely for this second round of wet weather, which will be more organized and widespread than the initial round.
While rumbles of thunder and a few flashes of lightning are a good bet, along with a few brief downpours, the timing of this activity does not lend itself to a significant severe weather threat. Areas well to our southwest will be those targeted by the most rambunctious storms.
One final round of showers may push through early in the day Thursday, though most of the day beyond mid-morning will be dry.
Winds will remain a factor well beyond the cessation of rainfall, though. Gusts of up to 30 miles per hour out of the west can be expected for much of the day, importing much cooler, but still pleasant temperatures into the region.
