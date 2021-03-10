2021′s first 70s to potentially trigger storms Wednesday/Wednesday night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For a second consecutive day, temperatures had no difficulty reaching the 60° mark in Rockford. In fact, Tuesday was a historic one in the Stateline. The 68° high temperature at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport goes into the books as having tied the all-time record for March 9, matching the 68° reading recorded on this date in 1977.

The 68° high temperature in Rockford tied a record for the warmest March 9. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While our first 60s typically occur on or around today’s date, readings this warm are quite uncommon this early in the year. A 65°+ reading doesn’t occur here, on average, for another two weeks! Our first 70s typically occur around April 1, though it’s plausible to imagine a scenario that one could occur here Wednesday!

Our first 65°+ temperature came about two weeks earlier than normal. Our first 70° occurs, on average, around April 1. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Though Wednesday looks to be, by all accounts, warmer than Tuesday, the day won’t be without obstacles. Numerous chances for showers and storms may be on the way over the next 24 to 36 hours, and powerful winds are also in the cards. Gusty southerly winds will be the vehicle driving the warmth northward into our area. Gusts Tuesday reached as high as 36 miles per hour, and that’s likely to pale in comparison to what’s on the way Wednesday.

First, though, overnight, an upper level disturbance is poised to send a cluster of showers and perhaps a few embedded thunderstorms our way well after midnight, most likely in the 3:00 to 6:00am window.

The first round of showers and perhaps a few embedded t-storms is due in during the predawn hours Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Drier times appear likely ahead for most of the morning, though at no point in time can a stray sprinkle or shower be discounted entirely.

An occasional, spotty sprinkle or shower will remain possible through midday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winds will ramp up quickly during the day Wednesday, with gusts well over 20 miles per hour expected from start to finish.

Winds will begin to ramp up quickly Wednesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winds will ramp up late in the morning and into the early afternoon hours. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

For a good part of the afternoon, expect wind gusts in excess of 40 miles per hour. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

By the afternoon, wind gusts north of 40 miles per hour are possible. However, between the roaring winds and the potential of mixed afternoon sunshine, the stage will have been set for many Stateline communities to reach the 70° mark!

Dry hours, and perhaps even some mixed sun, are likely Wednesday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Come Wednesday evening, a cold front will be on the move, and will likely trigger a fast-moving line of showers and thunderstorms that will sweep through the Stateline. Current projections suggest a 9:00pm to 2:00am window as the most likely for this second round of wet weather, which will be more organized and widespread than the initial round.

More organized shower and thunderstorm activity will approach our area in the evening Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While rumbles of thunder and a few flashes of lightning are a good bet, along with a few brief downpours, the timing of this activity does not lend itself to a significant severe weather threat. Areas well to our southwest will be those targeted by the most rambunctious storms.

While thundery downpours are a good bet to occur Wednesday evening and overnight, severe weather is not anticipated here. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

One final round of showers may push through early in the day Thursday, though most of the day beyond mid-morning will be dry.

One final round of rain is likely early Thursday morning, but will push out quickly. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winds will remain a factor well beyond the cessation of rainfall, though. Gusts of up to 30 miles per hour out of the west can be expected for much of the day, importing much cooler, but still pleasant temperatures into the region.

Following the cold front's passage early Thursday, winds will shift to the west, ushering in much cooler air. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

