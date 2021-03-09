Advertisement

Winnebago runs away from Byron in 4th, moves on to BNC tournament final

By Joe Olmo
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:35 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - No. 4 Winnebago proved to be no match for Byron as the two-seed Indians used a big fourth quarter to beat the three-seed Tigers 68-37, advancing to the Big Northern Conference tournament championship on Tuesday.

Byron was able to keep it close for much of the game, trailing by just ten after the third quarter. However, Winnebago turned up the defense, and shut out the Tigers in the fourth quarter, outscoring them 21-0 in the final frame.

Miyah Brown finished with a game-high 26, with Campbell Schrank adding 19.

Winnebago will host Rock Falls for the conference tournament title, after the Lady Rockets upset top-seed Dixon 39-25.

