Warmest temperatures since November still ahead this week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At long last, the Stateline’s getting a real taste of spring weather. For the first time since just before Christmas, temperatures in Rockford touched the 60° mark, and more 60s are still ahead of us!

Before we get there, though, there’s one small hurdle we may need to overcome, and that’s the potential for fog to develop in the hours ahead. Skies are to be mainly clear to partly cloudy, there’s a bit more moisture in the atmosphere than we’ve seen in some time, and winds are calming down quickly. That’s a prime recipe for fog to develop, and potentially dense fog at that.

Fog won’t be around for too long, though. Gradually, winds will pick up early in the day on Tuesday, allowing the atmosphere to become stirred, thus thinning the fog in the process. At this time, impacts on the morning commute are not foreseen.

Another day of sunshine’s ahead of us Tuesday following what may be a partly cloudy start, thus continuing a trend that has been abnormally sunny for the better part of the past two weeks!

Eventually, we’ll cloud over Tuesday night ahead of our next storm system that will end a prolonged streak of dry weather. But that doesn’t mean the warmth will be over with. Temperatures well above seasonal normal levels are expected through Thursday!

Wednesday’s elevated temperatures and moisture content will allow for showers and a few embedded thunderstorms to develop early in the day, and persisting on a scattered basis through midday. The key word here is scattered, as many areas are to stay dry for much of the morning.

Dry hours are likely for much of the afternoon and evening, and may well outnumber the wet ones. Our second chance for rain comes into the overnight hours Wednesday and extending into the early portions of Thursday. This activity’s likely to be more organized and more widespread.

It’s, however, also to be fast-moving in nature, likely exiting the region by late morning Thursday.

The timing of this round of rain appears highly unlikely to be conducive for severe weather here, though a few rumbles of thunder and flashes of lightning are not to be at all discounted.

A cooler run of weather is likely to follow this week’s warm spell, though there are no indications of any major arctic chill anywhere on the horizon. There may, however, be just enough cool air in place that wet snowflakes could occasionally mix with raindrops in what’s likely to be a somewhat more unsettled spell, so don’t put the winter coats or shovels away just yet.

