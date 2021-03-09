Advertisement

Warm Next Couple Days, Rain Tomorrow

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine with south winds picking to 10 - 20 MPH. Highs in the low to middle 60′s. Increasing clouds with south wind gusts up to 30 MPH. Rain chances develop after 3 AM. Wind swept showers from time to time on Wednesday with highs in the middle 60′s. Don’t be surprised to hear a few rumbles of thunder. We could see a few pockets of heavy rain. Rain chances will continue through Thursday morning. Thursday we look at highs in the mid 50′s. 40′s for the weekend as it turns cooler again.

