Teen shot in Rockford while working on his car, witnesses say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 16-year-old boy was suffered a gunshot wound in Rockford on Monday night.

At approximately 6:20 p.m., Rockford police were sent to the 400 block of N. Independence Avenue. Officers then found an abandoned vehicle that was still running.

The driver, a 16-year-old boy, received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm. Witnesses said that as he was working on the car, a white SUV drove by and fired at the vehicle, according to the Rockford Police Department.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815- 963-7867.

