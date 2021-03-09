Advertisement

RVC’s Starlight Theatre to open four-performance season

The theatre will open July 7 to kick off the four-performance season that coordinators, performers and patrons have craved for nearly a year.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Those who enjoy a night at the theatre will have their chance to score a ticket at RVC’s Starlight Theatre.

The theatre will open July 7 to kick off the four-performance season that coordinators, performers and patrons have craved for nearly a year. The season will start later than usual, Starlight Producing Artistic Director Christopher Brady said this is to give people more time to get a COVID-19 vaccine, and the staff more time to adopt safety protocols.

A Gentlemen’s Guide, You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown, Once Upon a Mattress and Little Shop of Horrors will round out the season’s performance schedule.

Brady says the number one priority is safety. With that in mind, the casts will be smaller and the crowds will be reduced. Brady said the four productions will feature smaller casts of 5 to 15 people. He said its to keep cast members and patrons safe. Cast auditions will begin in the coming weeks.

“We will have patching and possibly even have different parking lots for different seating arrangements. We have talked as a staff about creating the culture that we’re going to need this summer,” Brady said.

Brady said performers will wear some form of face covering during the show and the theatre will have a limited number of tickets available for purchase. There will be instructional videos for people to watch before they come to Starlight to make sure everyone knows the safety protocols in place.

“We’ve measured out the seats, we’ve done the seating chart as well. It gets tricky, because you never know if there’s going to be two people or 20 people in one pod. But everybody has to be distance from there so 20 percent of our seating is about 208 seats,” Brady said.

Brady said the cast process will be extremely competitive, especially if interest levels are the same as they were pre-pandemic.

