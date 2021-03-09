Advertisement

Rockford FD called to garage fire Tuesday afternoon

The fire department was called to the scene at 3100 Chateau Ct. for a detached garage fire.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department were tasked with handling a garage fire on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire department was called to the scene at 3100 Chateau Ct. for a detached garage fire. The fire had some extension to the house.

The fire is under control as of 1:52 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department.

