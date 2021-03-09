New CDC guidance says fully vaccinated grandparents can safely hug grandkids

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Fully-vaccinated grandparents can safely hug their grandkids, according to CDC guidelines.

According to the CDC, individuals are not fully vaccinated until two weeks after their completed dose or doses.

“When I saw the CDC recommendations today. I almost got tears in my eyes,” Andrea Dunmore, Janesville grandmother said.

Dunmore is a grandmother of 11. In the last year, she hasn’t hugged her grandchildren once.

“It was that feeling of ‘Oh my goodness. I’m going to be to hug them,’” Dunmore said.

During the pandemic, Dunmore spent time with her grandkids through porch visits, drive bys and social distanced seating.

“We drive up to Madison and the kids play outside and we chat with our children,” Dunmore said.

Dunmore got both shots of the covid vaccine giving her a shot at normalcy with her grandkids.

“In my mind I said, ‘We have to go for a drive today and we’re not just going to stand outside,” she said.

“It’s good news. Maybe the first bit of news that directly ties us back to a more normal life,” Dr. Jeff Pothoff, UW-Health’s chief quality officer said.

CDC guidance gives fully vaccinated people the green light to gather indoors unmasked without social distancing. Also vaccinated people from a single household can visit indoors with unvaccinated people without masks or social distancing, if they are low risk .

“Vaccinations are really our ticket back to normalcy. It’s our good, effective weapon. This is kind of proof of that,” Pothoff said.

The new guidance is giving Dunmore an opportunity to wrap her arms around her grandkids for the first time in a long time.

“Time is short and you only have each other,” Dunmore said. “We only have those family connections and it’s going to be a great group hug tonight.”

