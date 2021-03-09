Name released of teen killed in Rock Co. crash

TOWN OF PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner has released the name of the 16-year-old Orfordville girl killed last week in a crash in the Town of Plymouth.

According to the medical examiner, Paige Wilson died from injuries sustained in the wreck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the single vehicle crash around 3:30 p.m. on West County Road K and South Fossum Road.

Authorities had determined that the car was headed south on South County Road K and was approaching the curve that turns into West County TK K.

Rock Co. deputies say that the 17-year-old driver did not properly make the curve and the vehicle entered into the south ditch. It rolled multiple times causing Wilson to be thrown from the vehicle.

The name of the teen who was driving has not been released. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into Wilson’s death remains ongoing.

Deputies noted that neither of the occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

