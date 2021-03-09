Missing 13-year-old Chloe Benage has been found safe

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County Dispatch is reporting that a missing 13-year-old girl the Janesville Police Department was looking for, has been found safe.

In a post on Facebook Monday, the department said investigators were looking for Chloe Benage. She was described as standing 5′ tall, weighing 110 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

Dispatch did not have any further details to release at this time.

