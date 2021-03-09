Advertisement

Missing 13-year-old Chloe Benage has been found safe

Chloe Benage
Chloe Benage(Janesville Police Dept.)
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 2:04 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County Dispatch is reporting that a missing 13-year-old girl the Janesville Police Department was looking for, has been found safe.

In a post on Facebook Monday, the department said investigators were looking for Chloe Benage. She was described as standing 5′ tall, weighing 110 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

Dispatch did not have any further details to release at this time.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockton man previously charged in 2017 murder case involved in fatal Iowa crash
City of Rockford Public Works Department Water Division.
E. State Street roadway widening project to begin March 15
Chloe Benage
Janesville police searching for missing 13-year-old
An Amazon customer from Rhode Island says he’s baffled after the delivery driver allegedly...
Customer claims Amazon delivery driver peed on his groceries
Numerous charges, arrests
Narcotics investigation in Rockford nets numerous charges

Latest News

Warmth will ease later in the week, but nothing cold is anywhere in sight.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 3/8/2021
Graphic
Durand PD purchase new equipment
AAA
Gas prices in Rockford continue to climb
New homeowner Meghan Vella recently signed on the dotted line for her new condo in Loves Park,...
Recent study finds women pay higher mortgage rates, local woman says she didn’t have that experience