Advertisement

March 9 birthdays

Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - March 9 birthdays

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockton man previously charged in 2017 murder case involved in fatal Iowa crash
City of Rockford Public Works Department Water Division.
E. State Street roadway widening project to begin March 15
Chloe Benage
Janesville police searching for missing 13-year-old
Numerous charges, arrests
Narcotics investigation in Rockford nets numerous charges
An Amazon customer from Rhode Island says he’s baffled after the delivery driver allegedly...
Customer claims Amazon delivery driver peed on his groceries

Latest News

Chloe Benage
Missing 13-year-old Chloe Benage has been found safe
Warmth will ease later in the week, but nothing cold is anywhere in sight.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 3/8/2021
Graphic
Durand PD purchase new equipment
AAA
Gas prices in Rockford continue to climb