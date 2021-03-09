Lutheran pulls away from Byron late, advances to BNC tournament final

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - No. 1 Lutheran has hardly been challenged at all this season. The Crusaders cruised past Byron 66-44 on Monday, advancing to the Big Northern Conference tournament championship on Tuesday.

In fact, Lutheran’s 66 points were the fewest the Saders scored all season. Their previous low was 68 against Rockford Christian, the team they will see in the conference tournament title game, after the Royal Lions pulled off a second straight overtime time victory, beating Genoa-Kingston 45-44.

Lutheran (15-0, 10-0) was led in scoring by Walter Hill Jr.’s 21, followed by Zach Derus with 20.

Byron gave the Crusaders all they could handle for the first quarter and a half. The Tigers were tied with Lutheran at 19 with five minutes to go in the first half. The Crusaders outscored Byron 47-25 the rest of the way to pick up the win.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.