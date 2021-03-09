Advertisement

Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden awarded grant for interactive tours, activities

Grant given by the Dr. Courtney J. and Margaret Hutchins Hamlin Family Fund of the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois’ Community Grants Program.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 9, 2021
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden was awarded $13,913 for a smartphone tour pilot program.

The grant was given by the Dr. Courtney J. and Margaret Hutchins Hamlin Family Fund of the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois’ Community Grants Program, according to an announcement Tuesday.

Through this new program, Klehm will be able to educate visitors about the arboretum’s vast tree and plant collections using interactive mobile technology. Though a smartphone-based platform, visitors can participate in interactive tours of the grounds and gardens throughout all seasons.

“This smartphone technology allows us to increase engagement and access to education year-round,” Sam Burbach, Director of Education and Programming said. “With self-guided interactive tours and scavenger hunts, guests can explore our grounds in a new way while learning something new, no matter what day or time they visit.”

In addition to seasonal and themed tours, visitors will also be able to participate in scavenger-hunt activities using the smartphone-based platform. These activities will be investigative and hands-on oriented, and these “seek and find” style challenges will allow participants to identify unique trees and plants at Klehm based on their special characteristics. They will also be developed to suit audiences of different ages, according to an announcement Tuesday.

“We are so happy to have the opportunity to share Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden with the community in a new, engaging, and educational way thanks to this CFNIL Community Grant,” Burbach said.

