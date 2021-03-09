Advertisement

Kia recalls nearly 380K vehicles for fire risk

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, the Kia logo is displayed on a sign at the 2019...
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, the Kia logo is displayed on a sign at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Kia is telling owners of nearly 380,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outdoors due to the risk of an engine compartment fire.

The Korean automaker is recalling certain 2017 through 2021 Sportage SUVs and 2017 through 2019 Cadenza sedans to fix the problem. The company says a short circuit in the hydraulic electronic brake control unit can cause excessive current, increasing the risk of a fire. Owners should also park them away from structures until repairs are made.

The company says the recalled vehicles are not equipped with Kia’s Smart Cruise Control system.

Owners could see tire pressure, anti-lock brake or other warning lights on their dashboard before the problem happens. They also might smell a burning or melting odor.

Owners will be notified starting April 30. Dealers will replace fuses in the electrical junction box to fix the problem.

Kia says in documents posted Tuesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it has no reports of crashes, fires or injuries due to the problem.

The recall comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating Kia and Hyundai engine fires in 2019. The agency opened the probe after the nonprofit Center for Auto Safety filed a petition seeking the investigation. When the inquiry began, the agency said it had owner complaints of more than 3,100 fires, 103 injuries and one death.

In November, NHTSA announced that Kia and Hyundai must pay $137 million in fines and for safety improvements because they moved too slowly to recall more than 1 million vehicles with engines that can fail. The fines resolve a government probe into the companies’ behavior involving recalls of multiple models dating to the 2011 model year.

Kia was to pay $27 million and invest $16 million in safety performance measures. Another $27 million payment will be deferred as long as Kia meets safety conditions, NHTSA said.

Kia denied the U.S. allegations but said it wanted to avoid a protracted legal fight.

Engine failure and fire problems with Hyundais and Kias have affected more than 6 million vehicles since 2015, according to NHTSA documents.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockton man previously charged in 2017 murder case involved in fatal Iowa crash
City of Rockford Public Works Department Water Division.
E. State Street roadway widening project to begin March 15
Chloe Benage
Janesville police searching for missing 13-year-old
Numerous charges, arrests
Narcotics investigation in Rockford nets numerous charges
An Amazon customer from Rhode Island says he’s baffled after the delivery driver allegedly...
Customer claims Amazon delivery driver peed on his groceries

Latest News

This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of...
UK palace silence on Harry, Meghan allegations adds to furor
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2017 file photo, the logo of the Nissan Motor Co. is seen on a car...
Nissan recalling 854K Sentra cars to fix brake light problem
An Arizona family calls the killing of a 74-year-old a hate crime; Phoenix Police are not...
74-year-old man killed in Phoenix attack; his family calls it a hate crime
An Arizona family calls the killing of a 74-year-old a hate crime; Phoenix Police are not...
74-year-old man killed in Phoenix; family says it's because he was Asian