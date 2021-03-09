Advertisement

IHSA announces changes to spectator limits, State Series for traditional spring sports

The IHSA announced on Monday that traditional spring sports like baseball will have a full...
The IHSA announced on Monday that traditional spring sports like baseball will have a full State Series in 2021.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIFR) - As the modified winter sports season starts to wind down, the modified spring sports season is ramping up. Some good news for high school athletes as competitions start to head back outside.

The Illinois High School Association announced on Monday that schools can host spectators up to 20% capacity for outdoor sports only. This is in accordance with the Illinois Department of Public Health raising the spectator limit for schools in Regions that are in Phase 4. Indoor events will continue to see a 50-spectator limit.

In a statement from IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson: “This felt like a commonsense change, especially as we evaluated collegiate and pro sport spectator guidelines in the state, and are happy for the student-athletes who will be participating in IHSA outdoor sports this spring and summer, as well as for their families and friends.”

The IHSA Board of Directors also announced it will host a full State Series for traditional winter sports like baseball, softball, girls soccer, and boys volleyball. Those guidelines will be posted later this week. Last year, the IHSA canceled the spring sports season.

“We are eager to inform our coaches of the mitigation guidance so they can better prepare for their upcoming seasons and we plan to get detailed information out to them soon. However, this decision came with some trepidation from the IHSA Board of Directors,” said Anderson in a statement. “There are several instances where the current IDPH mitigations give us pause. The Board wants to move forward for the overall good of IHSA student-athletes, however, they ask that we remain diligent in our staff efforts to have IDPH reconsider certain mitigation guidelines.”

You can read the full release from the IHSA Board of Directors here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockton man previously charged in 2017 murder case involved in fatal Iowa crash
City of Rockford Public Works Department Water Division.
E. State Street roadway widening project to begin March 15
Belvidere Police squad car stolen, driver crashes into a tree
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
Chloe Benage
Janesville police searching for missing 13-year-old

Latest News

Class 2A No. 1 Lutheran defeated Byron 66-44 in the BNC boys tournament semifinals on Monday.
Lutheran pulls away from Byron late, advances to BNC tournament final
Lutheran boys basketball stayed perfect with a 66-44 win over Byron to advance to the...
Byron vs. Lutheran, BNC Boys Tournament Semifinals
Byron could not keep pace with Winnebago in the Big Northern Conference tournament semifinals.
Byron vs. Winnebago, BNC Girls Tournament Semifinals
Class 2A No. 4 Winnebago defeated Byron in the BNC girls tournament semifinals.
Winnebago runs away from Byron in 4th, moves on to BNC tournament final