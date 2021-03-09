IHSA announces changes to spectator limits, State Series for traditional spring sports

(WIFR) - As the modified winter sports season starts to wind down, the modified spring sports season is ramping up. Some good news for high school athletes as competitions start to head back outside.

The Illinois High School Association announced on Monday that schools can host spectators up to 20% capacity for outdoor sports only. This is in accordance with the Illinois Department of Public Health raising the spectator limit for schools in Regions that are in Phase 4. Indoor events will continue to see a 50-spectator limit.

In a statement from IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson: “This felt like a commonsense change, especially as we evaluated collegiate and pro sport spectator guidelines in the state, and are happy for the student-athletes who will be participating in IHSA outdoor sports this spring and summer, as well as for their families and friends.”

The IHSA Board of Directors also announced it will host a full State Series for traditional winter sports like baseball, softball, girls soccer, and boys volleyball. Those guidelines will be posted later this week. Last year, the IHSA canceled the spring sports season.

“We are eager to inform our coaches of the mitigation guidance so they can better prepare for their upcoming seasons and we plan to get detailed information out to them soon. However, this decision came with some trepidation from the IHSA Board of Directors,” said Anderson in a statement. “There are several instances where the current IDPH mitigations give us pause. The Board wants to move forward for the overall good of IHSA student-athletes, however, they ask that we remain diligent in our staff efforts to have IDPH reconsider certain mitigation guidelines.”

You can read the full release from the IHSA Board of Directors here.

