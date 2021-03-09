IDPH: 1,510 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

SPRINGFIELD (WIFR) – The IDPH reported 1,510 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as 16 more deaths.

The reported deaths Tuesday are:

- Champaign County: 1 male 40′s, 1 male 60′s, 1 male 80′s

- Cook County: 1 male 70′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s, 1 male 90′s

- Kane County: 1 female 30′s

- Lake County: 1 female 60′s, 1 female 70′s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 80′s

- Madison County: 1 male 60′s

- McHenry County: 1 male 80′s

- Monroe County: 1 male 90′s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 90′s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 60′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,201,027 cases, including 20,781 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 53,445 specimens for a total of 18,733,271. As of Tuesday night, 1,510 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 263 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 2-8 is 2.3 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 2-8 is 2.7 percent.

A total of doses of 4,182,905 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 4,597,805. A total of 3,463,150 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 348,629 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 92,180 doses. Monday, 75,372 doses were administered in Illinois.

