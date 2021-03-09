‘Getting Ahead’ program aims to educate people how to find jobs, boost income

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local company One Body Collaborative is hosting a program to help those struggling to get by.

Called “Getting Ahead in a Just-Gettin’-By World ,” the 10-week program is designed to educate people who live below the poverty line on how to find available jobs, boost their family income and hope for a better future. Those with One Body Collaboratives say they hope other organizations see the benefits of their work and jump on board to help.

“They’re really investing in each other’s success, at that time also. They really start to build bonds with other people in the class, and at the end of the 10 weeks, they always say that its gone by so fast, and they wish they had more,” Mary Cacioppi of One Body Collaboratives said.

