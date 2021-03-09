Advertisement

‘Getting Ahead’ program aims to educate people how to find jobs, boost income

Those with One Body Collaboratives say they hope other organizations see the benefits of their work and jump on board to help.
Employment
Employment(WTVG)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local company One Body Collaborative is hosting a program to help those struggling to get by.

Called “Getting Ahead in a Just-Gettin’-By World ,” the 10-week program is designed to educate people who live below the poverty line on how to find available jobs, boost their family income and hope for a better future. Those with One Body Collaboratives say they hope other organizations see the benefits of their work and jump on board to help.

“They’re really investing in each other’s success, at that time also. They really start to build bonds with other people in the class, and at the end of the 10 weeks, they always say that its gone by so fast, and they wish they had more,” Mary Cacioppi of One Body Collaboratives said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockton man previously charged in 2017 murder case involved in fatal Iowa crash
City of Rockford Public Works Department Water Division.
E. State Street roadway widening project to begin March 15
Numerous charges, arrests
Narcotics investigation in Rockford nets numerous charges
Chloe Benage
Janesville police: Missing 13-year-old has been located
An Amazon customer from Rhode Island says he’s baffled after the delivery driver allegedly...
Customer claims Amazon delivery driver peed on his groceries

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
United Center COVID-19 mass vaccination site now open
Shots Fired
Teen shot in Rockford while working on his car, witnesses say
Rockford Fire Department
Rockford FD called to garage fire Tuesday afternoon
Community leaders address vaccine concerns for minority communities
Ellis Elementary could host COVID-19 vaccine clinic Sunday