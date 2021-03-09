Gas prices in Rockford continue to climb

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With a nickel increase on the week, the national gas price average has reached $2.77, which is a 31-cent jump in the last month.

The average cost of gas per gallon in Rockford is currently $2.876, down from Sunday at $2.866 but up from the week prior at $2.875, month before at $2.603 and one year ago at $2.370. Click here to view current gasoline price averages.

A regular gallon of gas in Illinois, $2.94, has gone up 29 cents over the course of a month. Every state average has climbed by double-digits since February resulting in 1 in 10 gas stations with pump prices that are $3 per gallon or more.

“With crude oil prices back on the rise, we could see the national average climb towards $2.90 this spring with some relief by early summer,” Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group said. “The last time we saw the national average flirt with $3 was nearly three years ago in May 2018. At that time, crude was averaging about $71 per barrel.”

With refinery utilization at a record low, gasoline supplies tightening, demand modestly increasing and crude prices on the rise, cheap prices are in the rear view mirror for the immediate future. Monday’s national average is nearly 40 cents more expensive compared to a year ago, which was right before state lockdowns and working/school from home started.

There are many factors causing upward pressure at the pump. The driving forces according to AAA:

Tightening global crude oil supplies. OPEC and its allies plan to extend crude oil production cuts, to further tighten supplies and pressure fuel prices higher.

Lower gasoline supplies. Domestic gasoline supplies have declined due to power outages at US crude oil refineries caused by arctic weather.

Rising gasoline demand. Speculation within the fuel market is that Covid-19 vaccines and stimulus money will entice people to drive more.

Summer gasoline moving into the market. This gasoline blend has more components - required by the EPA - and is more expensive to produce.

Geopolitical tensions in Syria. Missile strikes to oil refineries and loading docks in Syria could cause additional concerns in the fuel market about less crude oil in the global market.

