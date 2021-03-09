Garage lost after Belvidere fire, $40K in damages

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A garage was lost to an accidental fire according to the Belvidere Fire Department Tuesday morning.

The Belvidere Fire Department was sent to the 700 block of E. Wood Lane at 6:11 a.m. for a reported garage fire. When they arrived, the garage was fully involved and having an effect on the house.

Firefighters from the four Boone County agencies arrived and extinguished the fire. There were no injuries to either residents or firefighters. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental. The garage was lost, but the house suffered only exterior damage. Damage was estimated at $40,000, according to the Belvidere Fire Department.

