FBI releases new pipe bomb video from night before Capitol attack

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – The FBI on Tuesday released new security footage of a suspect placing pipe bombs outside the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters the night before the Capitol riot.

Authorities are still seeking information about the unidentified person in the video.

The bombs were planted the night before the January 6 insurrection.

The new footage shows the suspect from multiple angles recorded by several surveillance cameras.

It gives a clearer look at the masked, hooded individual.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the identification of the suspect.

