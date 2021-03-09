Durand PD purchase new equipment

DURAND, Ill. (WIFR) - The Durand Police Department purchased new equipment, according to an announcement on Monday.

The department purchased two new portable radios from Motorola Solutions called APEX NEXT. They tested two of these radios between December of 2020 and January of 2021 before determining the radios eliminated communication issues the department had been experiencing for the past few years.

The Durand Police Department is the first law enforcement agency in Illinois to purchase and put into operation the APEX NEXT portable radio. The department also purchased two new GETAC laptop computers for each of their squad cars.

