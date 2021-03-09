Advertisement

Durand PD purchase new equipment

The department also purchased two new GETAC laptop computers for each of their squad cars.
Graphic
Graphic((AP))
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURAND, Ill. (WIFR) - The Durand Police Department purchased new equipment, according to an announcement on Monday.

The department purchased two new portable radios from Motorola Solutions called APEX NEXT. They tested two of these radios between December of 2020 and January of 2021 before determining the radios eliminated communication issues the department had been experiencing for the past few years.

The Durand Police Department is the first law enforcement agency in Illinois to purchase and put into operation the APEX NEXT portable radio. The department also purchased two new GETAC laptop computers for each of their squad cars.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belvidere Police squad car stolen, driver crashes into a tree
Rockton man previously charged in 2017 murder case involved in fatal Iowa crash
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
City of Rockford Public Works Department Water Division.
E. State Street roadway widening project to begin March 15
The Comeback Kids: Jonathan Griffin
The Comeback Kids: Jonathan Griffin and Rathskeller Rockford

Latest News

Warmth will ease later in the week, but nothing cold is anywhere in sight.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 3/8/2021
AAA
Gas prices in Rockford continue to climb
New homeowner Meghan Vella recently signed on the dotted line for her new condo in Loves Park,...
Recent study finds women pay higher mortgage rates, local woman says she didn’t have that experience
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals...
Winnebago Co. adds 54 COVID-19 cases