Body found on ramp of Bypass 20 heading south on Route 251

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Human remains were found on the off ramp of Bypass 20 heading south on Route 251 on Tuesday.

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz told 23 News he’s been unable to determine the race or gender of the remains at this time. Hintz can confirm the bones are human. Law enforcement officials are currently investigating where the remains came from.

This story will be updated with new information as it comes in.

