Advertisement

Body found on ramp of Bypass 20 heading south on Route 251

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz told 23 News he’s been unable to determine the race or gender of the remains at this time.
Body found on Bypass 20
Body found on Bypass 20(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Human remains were found on the off ramp of Bypass 20 heading south on Route 251 on Tuesday.

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz told 23 News he’s been unable to determine the race or gender of the remains at this time. Hintz can confirm the bones are human. Law enforcement officials are currently investigating where the remains came from.

This story will be updated with new information as it comes in.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockton man previously charged in 2017 murder case involved in fatal Iowa crash
City of Rockford Public Works Department Water Division.
E. State Street roadway widening project to begin March 15
Numerous charges, arrests
Narcotics investigation in Rockford nets numerous charges
Chloe Benage
Janesville police: Missing 13-year-old has been located
An Amazon customer from Rhode Island says he’s baffled after the delivery driver allegedly...
Customer claims Amazon delivery driver peed on his groceries

Latest News

Former city of Rochelle employee pleads guilty to wire fraud, took $150K from nonprofit
COVID-19 vaccine
United Center COVID-19 mass vaccination site now open
Shots Fired
Teen shot in Rockford while working on his car, witnesses say
Employment
‘Getting Ahead’ program aims to educate people how to find jobs, boost income