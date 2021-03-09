Advertisement

Biden won’t put his name on stimulus checks

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(AP) - President Joe Biden will not be attaching his signature to the $1,400 relief checks that are expected to be mailed soon — a break with his predecessor who last year had “President Donald J. Trump” printed on the economic impact payments approved by Congress.

The next round of paper checks will bear the signature of a career official at the Treasury Department’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a Tuesday briefing. Biden’s $1.9 trillion rescue plan is expected to be approved by the House this week with payments going out to eligible households afterward.

Psaki said the goal was to get the payments out quickly instead of branding them as coming from Biden.

“This is not about him, this is about the American people getting relief,” Psaki said.

Trump insisted last April after more than $2 trillion in coronavirus aid was approved that his name be on the $1,200 relief checks — a first for any president. The real estate tycoon and media personality famously plastered his name on skyscrapers, steaks, menswear, a board game, bottled water, vodka and a real estate training program that he labeled as “Trump University.”

At the time the checks were released, the former president said, “I’m sure people will be very happy to get a big, fat, beautiful check and my name is on it.”

