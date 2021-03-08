Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 54 COVID-19 cases

The seven-day positivity rate is now 2.2 percent.
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals...
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).(Source: CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MSMI; Dan Higgins, MAMS)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 54 cases of COVID-19 from over the weekend.

This brings the total number of cases to 26,910 from 26,856 on Friday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is 443. The seven-day positivity rate is now 2.2 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 66,348 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

For additional data, please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics, according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 13 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is a decrease from the Thursday, Feb. 25 report of 20.

