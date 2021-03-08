Two years since Deputy Jacob Keltner was shot and killed at a Rockford hotel

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Area police departments remember fallen Deputy Jacob Keltner who was shot and killed two years ago today while serving a warrant at a Rockford hotel.

The incident unfolded on March 7, 2019 when McHenry County Sheriff’s Officers were assisting the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force. Officers went to go serve a warrant on 39-year-old Floyd Brown who was at the Extended Stay America in Rockford when Floyd started shooting. Gunfire that killed McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Keltner.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement:

“Today, we remember and honor the life of Deputy Jacob Keltner who was killed in the line of duty two years ago. Jake was a loving husband and father of two. He is, and always will be, greatly missed by all of us at the Sheriff’s Office.”

