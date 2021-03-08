Stateline’s warmest week in four months on track this week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - March’s first week is in the books, and what a week it has been! There’s been no shortage of sunshine in the month’s opening seven days. In fact, going back into February’s final week, there’s just been one day out of the past 14 to be considered mostly cloudy.

It's rare we see this much sunshine in late February and early March, a time which is ordinarily rather cloudy. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Overall, it’s been a mild regime as well, and only to become milder in the coming days. In fact, the week ahead is to feature our area’s warmest temperatures since early November! The first three days of the week will all likely be between 15° and 25° above normal!

Temperatures may be more than 20° above normal on at least one day this week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Bright sunshine along with a wind shift to the south brought temperatures back into the 50s on Sunday, overcoming a chilly start to the day that saw temperatures in the upper teens to lower 20s. We’ll begin in much milder territory Monday morning, with lows likely to remain in the middle and upper 30s. A full complement of sunshine combined with the warmer base from which to start should produce 60° readings with considerable ease over much of the area.

Bright sunshine will be present for most, if not all of our Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Just a few more clouds will be around Tuesday, though winds will be howling out of the south, which should allow us to add even a few more degrees to Monday’s highs.

Southerly winds will roar Tuesday, allowing temperatures to surge well into the 60s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With rainfall now slated to hold off until the early morning hours Wednesday, we’ll have gone without a single drop of rain or flake of snow for each of March’s first nine days. Only twice before has a March started with nine consecutive dry days, and it hasn’t happened since we opened with ten straight dry days in March of 1933!

Assuming the first raindrops don't fall until after midnight Tuesday night, this is to be just the third March to open with nine straight completely dry days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s extremely unlikely that our streak will extend to ten straight dry days this year. A windy, wet storm is to take aim on the nation’s midsection, promising several waves of wet weather Wednesday, though a washout is not in the cards. Light showers may greet us in time for the morning commute Wednesday, growing into a steadier, more widespread rain late in the morning and toward midday.

Light showers may greet us as we kick off our Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

More widespread and somewhat heavier rain is projected to occur toward the middle portion of Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While dry hours are promised at times during the afternoon, at no point can we rule out a few occasional showers. The prospect for rain-free hours increases a bit in the evening and overnight hours.

Rain-free hours are promised Wednesday, especially in the afternoon and evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A strong cold front will then approach the area Thursday, likely touching off another batch of showers, a few of which potentially capable of producing a few thundery downpours.

Another chance for rain arrives as we open the day Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Precipitation should shut off during the afternoon Thursday, but exiting with rain will be the unseasonable warmth. In fact, there are strong signs suggesting that below normal temperatures are to return for an extended spell that may take us through the first day of Spring. However, a milder regime may become reestablished toward month’s end.

There are strong signs that we'll head into a cooler than normal pattern by late this week and likely continuing through the first day of Spring. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The pattern will likely remain occasionally active over the coming two weeks. Near normal precipitation, some potentially in the form of snow, can be expected in that time. However, things may turn even wetter over the final portions of the month.

Near normal precipitation is in the cards over the next two weeks, but things could turn wetter toward the end of the month. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

