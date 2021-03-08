Stateline’s warmest week in four months on track this week
Uncommonly sunny stretch to come to an end over time
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - March’s first week is in the books, and what a week it has been! There’s been no shortage of sunshine in the month’s opening seven days. In fact, going back into February’s final week, there’s just been one day out of the past 14 to be considered mostly cloudy.
Overall, it’s been a mild regime as well, and only to become milder in the coming days. In fact, the week ahead is to feature our area’s warmest temperatures since early November! The first three days of the week will all likely be between 15° and 25° above normal!
Bright sunshine along with a wind shift to the south brought temperatures back into the 50s on Sunday, overcoming a chilly start to the day that saw temperatures in the upper teens to lower 20s. We’ll begin in much milder territory Monday morning, with lows likely to remain in the middle and upper 30s. A full complement of sunshine combined with the warmer base from which to start should produce 60° readings with considerable ease over much of the area.
Just a few more clouds will be around Tuesday, though winds will be howling out of the south, which should allow us to add even a few more degrees to Monday’s highs.
With rainfall now slated to hold off until the early morning hours Wednesday, we’ll have gone without a single drop of rain or flake of snow for each of March’s first nine days. Only twice before has a March started with nine consecutive dry days, and it hasn’t happened since we opened with ten straight dry days in March of 1933!
It’s extremely unlikely that our streak will extend to ten straight dry days this year. A windy, wet storm is to take aim on the nation’s midsection, promising several waves of wet weather Wednesday, though a washout is not in the cards. Light showers may greet us in time for the morning commute Wednesday, growing into a steadier, more widespread rain late in the morning and toward midday.
While dry hours are promised at times during the afternoon, at no point can we rule out a few occasional showers. The prospect for rain-free hours increases a bit in the evening and overnight hours.
A strong cold front will then approach the area Thursday, likely touching off another batch of showers, a few of which potentially capable of producing a few thundery downpours.
Precipitation should shut off during the afternoon Thursday, but exiting with rain will be the unseasonable warmth. In fact, there are strong signs suggesting that below normal temperatures are to return for an extended spell that may take us through the first day of Spring. However, a milder regime may become reestablished toward month’s end.
The pattern will likely remain occasionally active over the coming two weeks. Near normal precipitation, some potentially in the form of snow, can be expected in that time. However, things may turn even wetter over the final portions of the month.
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.