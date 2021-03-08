Senior Resource Center warns of COVID-19 vaccine scams

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - As COVID-19 vaccines are becoming more available in the region, the Senior Resource Center is warning individuals not to fall victim to vaccine-related scams.

“In some areas of the country, older adults have been asked to pay for vaccines, for positions on a waiting list or to get early access. Others are asked to go through unverified platforms in an attempt to gain payment and personal information from seniors,” Sonja Shoemaker, Senior Resource Center executive director said. “Although we are not aware of these problems locally, people still should be cautious.”

For more information or other questions about the Senior Resource Center, call (815) 235-9777 or go to the center’s website.

“It is especially disturbing that these scams are proliferating. In addition to financial exploitation, the scams represent their own forms of psychological and physical elder abuse. We would be especially upset if in response to these scams, a trusting older adult went to a site, waited for some significant period, possibly outdoors in the cold, only to be turned away,” Bob Blancato, national coordinator of the Elder Justice Coalition, said.

The Senior Resource Center offers programs, education and activities for older individuals, their families and caregivers in Stephenson and Jo Daviess counties. The programs include; Adult Protective Services, Information and Assistance, Money Management, Case Management, Transit and Education and Activities. All programs are continuing to operate in various capacities, even though Senior Resource Center buildings are closed to foot traffic because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coalition noted that Congress passed legislation which is now being implemented by the Administration for Community Living, which will direct resources to state adult protective services agencies for “establishing new or improving existing processes for responding to alleged scams and frauds, especially related to COVID-19 vaccine or cure scams.”

“The ACL work is important, but we need to do way more to raise awareness about these scams,” Blancato commented.

