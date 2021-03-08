Advertisement

RVC Starlight Theatre moving forward with 2021 season

Shows will operate at 20 percent capacity.
RVC Starlight Theatre
RVC Starlight Theatre(RVC Starlight Theatre)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rock Valley College Starlight Theatre has officially moved forward with their 2021 season.

There will be new shows for the upcoming season. This was done in an effort to decrease the size of the casts and thus increase the theatre’s ability to distance and stay safe on stage.

“We believe we have chosen new shows that are streamlined in cast, but still fairly large in scope,” the theatre said on their Instagram page on Monday.

The first show will open on July 7 and the season’s closing date will be Aug. 27. The ticket sale window will change as well. Shows will run for two weeks back to back. Typically, there is a latency of about a month between the first run of an individual show to the second run of it. Out of an abundance of caution, the theatre is changing that and keeping the show dates succinctly to two-week runs.

Shows will operate at 20 percent capacity. Due to state and local guidelines, the seating bowl, while normally able to fit up to 1,041 patrons, will only be housing 200 each performance.

